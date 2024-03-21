Pat Sajak’s exit from Wheel of Fortune is being met with some “sighs of relief” among his coworkers, sources exclusively tell Closer. In fact, according to one insider, “they aren’t even planning a goodbye party for him, and he’s not happy about it. He would have thought they’d have some sort of celebration planned — cake and champagne at the very least — but no one’s told him anything. They hardly did anything for his 40th anniversary as host, so he doesn’t think they’ll throw something together at the last minute. Let’s just say he’s not holding his breath.”

A party for Pat, 77, could be a little awkward, too. “Ryan [Seacrest, 49] would have to be invited, and that would be incredibly uncomfortable for everyone involved because Pat resents him. Even Vanna [White, 67] is happy there isn’t going to be a party. She can’t wait to start the new show. Everyone is excited — except Pat, of course.”