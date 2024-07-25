Christina Hall Posts Selfie Seemingly Mocking Josh Hall

Hours after Josh Hall broke his silence following his divorce filing, estranged wife Christina Hall (née Haack) posted a selfie seemingly mocking her ex.

The Christina on the Coast star, 41, took to her Instagram on Thursday, July 25, to share a photo of herself wearing a low-cut black top with a gold chain choker necklace and matching hoop earrings. Christina’s blonde locks were styled in loose waves and a half updo with face-framing pieces. She flashed a gentle smile at the camera. In the caption, the HGTV star simply added a praying hands emoji.

Josh, 44, used that same emoji in his first post since news of their split broke. The Texas-based realtor took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 24, to share a photo of himself from behind, wearing a gray T-shirt and a backwards black baseball cap as he walked through the woods. He placed the emoji in the corner of the snap.

Many fans of Christina referenced her ongoing divorce in the comments of her post.

“U look stunning. Sweep the s–t under the rug and come back stronger than before. I will always be team Christina,” one user wrote. Another added, “No Josh looks fabulous on you!!”

“You look amazing as always. Stay strong … You got this. You are an incredible designer,” a third fan commented.

Christina Hall/Instagram

“I fully support you Christina. I don’t care what the haters say, they are just jealous of your success when they’ve done nothing. I can’t wait to watch you tonight on HGTV,” another user wrote.

Josh filed for divorce from the Flip or Flop alum after less than three years of marriage in Orange County, California, on July 16, Closer confirmed. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and listed their date of separation as July 8. The southern California native requested spousal support from Christina and asked that her rights to alimony be terminated. He also requested that “all property acquired during marriage, except those acquired by gift or bequest, be equally divided” between himself and Christina, including their marital home in Newport Beach, California.

Josh Hall/Instagram

Christina responded by submitting her own paperwork for dissolution of marriage on the same day. She listed their date of separation as July 7 and asked that rights to alimony for both parties be terminated. The HGTV star also said that she would determine how her and her ex’s assets would be divided at a later date.

Christina later filed additional paperwork claiming that Josh diverted “over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account,” according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight on July 24.

“I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties,” she stated in the docs, per the outlet.

Christina and Josh secretly tied the knot in October 2021. They did not welcome children of their own, but the realtor became a stepfather to her kids Taylor and Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.