Josh Hall's Ex-Wife Speaks Out Amid Divorce From Christina Hall

The drama continues in Christina Hall and Josh Hall’s heated divorce case. The realtor’s ex-wife, Chelsea Hall, spoke out amid the HGTV couple’s split, revealing bombshell details about him.

“I moved out of our house in June 2021,” Chelsea, 37, told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 25, adding that Josh, 43, “didn’t disclose anything about someone else until our divorce was final.”

Still, Chelsea praised Josh for being a “go-getter” and a “great provider” during their nearly five-year marriage.

“He was a great provider. Josh always did everything he could to take care of me and our life,” she said. “He always made sure we had the things we needed. He took a lot of pride in his house. He was always out doing stuff, working in the yard, taking care of our dogs. I can’t say anything bad about how he took care of his life.”

Christina, 41, and Josh were first linked in March 2021, months after announcing her split from Ant Anstead. Christina and Ant’s divorce was finalized in June 2021. She was also married to her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, from 2009 to 2018. She and Tarek share kids Taylor and Brayden, while she shares son Hudson with Ant, 45.

The Christina on the Coast star was spotted walking through LAX airport with Josh in July 2021, as they were on their way to a tropical vacation. They made their relationship Instagram official shortly after, posting photos from the trip.

“It wasn’t an easy thing to see. But I got through it and I’m on the other side,” Chelsea said of moving on from Josh. “I think I was more in shock still and still getting over the divorce and out on my own and back to normal.”

In his divorce filing, Josh listed his date of marriage with Christina as October 6, 2021, indicating they had a secret ceremony. However, they did not confirm they were married until Christina filed paperwork to change her last name to Hall in April 2022.

The following month, Christina shared a tribute to Josh on her Instagram account, praising him for being supportive.

“May has never been a great month for me. Not sure what that means astrologically or spiritually but I’ve had some of my worst times in May,” she captioned an Instagram post in May 2022. “The difference is this May I have a man who treats me with unconditional love and respect. Standing by me and helping me through these times as I feel like I’m being sucker-punched left and right. It’s when you have your lowest moments that test your relationship when you really see what kind of people you are together. If you have a person who loves and respects you hug them extra tight tonight because trust me not everyone has this.”

Just weeks before Josh and Christina both filed for divorce, she gushed about the secret to their lasting marriage.

“Being communicative,” she told E! News. “Keep communication open, and then having alone time when we can, whether it’s date night, going on little trips — just things like that,” she continued.