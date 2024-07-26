Bette Midler, Husband Martin von Haselberg Sleep in Separate Beds

Bette Midler and husband Martin von Haselberg’s marriage has been going strong since 1984, but she shockingly revealed they do not sleep in the same bed.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, July 25, Bette, 78, said sleeping apart has been the key to their lasting marriage of 40 years.

“Separate bedrooms,” she told the outlet of the secret to their strong bond. “My husband snores.”

While they do not sleep in the same bed, Bette has no regrets about her relationship, which has been “a fabulous ride.”

In February 2021, Bette dished on her marriage to Martin, 75, and revealed that their ’80s Las Vegas elopement that was “spur of the moment.”

Initially, the Hocus Pocus actress didn’t know there was a photographer on hand to capture pictures of her wedding day. To her surprise, she got photos from her wedding in the mail just a few years ago.

“Apparently, there was a photographer there,” Bette said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live at the time. “When the Starlight Chapel closed its doors about five years ago, they sent us the pictures. We had never seen the pictures [before].”

The Golden Globe winner admitted she wasn’t too pleased with Martin’s outfit choice on their wedding day. Luckily, he changed his outfit.

“He got all dressed up in this suit that I was like, ‘I’m not getting married to you in that suit!’ So he had to change his suit and then we went to one of the little churches and we went to get the license,” she remembered.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

“We had a tape of Nino Rota music … and we walked down the aisle,” Bette said, adding that they exchanged vows in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Two years after their wedding, the couple welcomed daughter Sophie von Haselberg. In June 2020, Sophie revealed that she had gotten married.

“It was a pandemic wedding, a very small wedding, and her husband, her new husband, hasn’t had a haircut in three months,” Bette told the Manila Bulletin at the time. “So she looked online on how to cut hair and she gave him a pretty good haircut.”

The Politician actress gushed over her daughter’s nuptials and was excited for her to enjoy marital bliss.

“She laughs incessantly, she sings, she dances,” Bette said. “They both do and they are very joyful together. So it gives me a lot of happiness, tremendous happiness. And I think the best thing to do if you are a mother-in-law is to back off and let them have their lives and realize that you are not living their life and you don’t have all the answers and it’s up to them to find their own life and the answers.”

Sophie also shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo from her cake cutting with her hubby at their wedding. “It’s great to have cake smeared on your face by someone you love! And hot DAMN do I love this man!” she captioned the post.