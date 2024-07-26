Celine Dion made her triumphant performing comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, marking the first time she’s taken to the stage since battling stiff person syndrome.

The Canada-born songstress, 56, thrilled fans with her performance under the sparkling Eiffel Tower. Celine wore a dazzling silver bedazzled gown that matched the iconic landmark shine. The songstress became emotional during her once-in-a-lifetime performance.

It marked Celine’s first time singing before a large audience since 2019. It was the second Olympics for the singer, who performed “The Power of the Dream” during the opening ceremony of the 1996 Atlanta summer games.

Celine was born and raised in Charlemagne, Quebec, and grew up speaking French. She thrilled those viewing the spectacle along the Seine River with her fluency in the country’s tongue.

The “My Heart Will Go On” songbird had fans hyped up for the performance ever since she arrived in Paris on Tuesday, July 23.

While Celine didn’t confirm she would be taking the stage, it became clear that she was in the French capital for the games.

The Grammy winner shared photos from a tour of The Louvre museum on Wednesday, July 24. “Every time I return to Paris, I remember there’s so much beauty and joy still to experience in the world. I love Paris, and I’m so happy to be back! Thank you to our wonderful friends at The Louvre!” she gushed in the caption.

Celine first hinted that she would be coming to Paris in an April interview with Vogue France, although many fans didn’t piece together that it would be for the Olympics.

“I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!” she told the publication.

The “Because You Loved Me” singer was a Las Vegas mainstay with her two popular residency shows. Her “A New Day” began in 2003 and ran for five years, while she returned with a second residency in 2011 for a three-year run at Caesars Palace.

Celine was gearing up for a third residency in 2021 but delayed it due to health concerns after she began having muscle spasms.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” she told fans in a tearful December 2022 Instagram video while announcing she was canceling all of her planned comeback shows.

“Recently I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people,” she continued, explaining the effects of stiff person syndrome. “We now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having.”

The spasms affected “every aspect” of her daily life. Celine said the disorder had been “causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

The “Power of Love” singer took fans on behind-the-scenes look at her battle with stiff person syndrome in the June 2024 documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.