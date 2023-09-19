America’s sweetheart is continuing her successful TV run! Vanna White has officially extended her Wheel of Fortune contract through the 2025-2026 season, Closer can confirm.

News of the beloved letter-turner’s return to the program comes three months after host Pat Sajak announced he was leaving the show.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all,” Pat, 76, said in a statement to Closer on June 12.

Though Pat will not be hosting Wheel of Fortune beyond season 41, he will be serving as a consultant behind the scenes for three years, Suzanne Prete, Executive Vice President of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, told Closer.

Vanna, 66, showed support for her longtime costar and friend on Twitter after he shared his decision to leave the game show.

“When we started @WheelofFortune, who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later?” the Goddess of Love actress tweeted. “I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!”

Ryan Seacrest was named as Pat’s replacement just a few weeks later. The entertainment mogul is set to take the Wheel of Fortune stage for his highly anticipated hosting debut for the season 42 premiere in early 2024. Fans are so thrilled that Vanna will be by his side during the momentous upcoming season.

Vanna’s journey on Wheel of Fortune began in 1982 after Susan Stafford, the original letter-turner, left the show. In the years following her debut on the long-running program, she earned the support of millions of fans and proved to be one of the most popular faces on TV.

The South Carolina native, who is a mom to kids Nikko and Gigi, celebrated her 40th anniversary of working on Wheel of Fortune in December 2022.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but 40 years ago today I taped my first episode of @wheeloffortune,” she reflected on Instagram at the time. “It’s been a wonderful 40 years too! I’m so grateful to those of you who watch and everyone behind the scenes who make us look good. We wouldn’t still be here without all of you!”