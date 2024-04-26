When dinnertime rolls around, we’re typically of one of three mindsets: ready to cook, ready to reheat, or ready to order takeout. In her new cookbook, Cook Simply, Live Fully, author Yasmin Fahr offers a collection of recipes simple enough to cook when all you want to do is order in. “You’ll also likely be surprised at how deeply flavorful these meals end up being, considering how absurdly easy they are to make,” promises Fahr of her recipes that come together in just 15 or 20 minutes. The trick: using low-prep proteins and vegetables and powerful condiments to deliver wow-worthy flavor. Try one of these speedy suppers tonight!

Chicken Thighs With Chili Crisp

(Serves 4)

Olive oil

1 to 1 1⁄2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs, patted dry and cut into 2″ pieces

Salt

1 spoonful soy sauce

2 or 3 spoonfuls chili crisp, or more as needed

Fresh cilantro, leaves and tender stems, gently torn (optional)

Scallions (optional)

Directions:

1. Drizzle 1 full circle of oil in a large skillet over medium-high, tilting the skillet to coat the entire surface. Add chicken, season with salt, and cook without moving until chicken releases from the pan and is browned on the bottom, 5 to 7 minutes. Flip, season the other side lightly with salt and cook until no pink remains, about 5 or 6 minutes more.

2. Remove from heat, then add a spoonful of soy sauce to the pan, using a wooden spoon to stir it around and scrape off anything on the bottom.

3. Spoon the chili crisp over chicken. Top with cilantro and snip some scallions over, too, if desired. Serve over rice.

PER SERVING: 163 calories, 11 grams protein, 0 grams carbs, 0 grams fiber, 0 grams sugar, 13 grams fat.

HarperCollins Publishing

Skillet Eggs With Asparagus and Feta

(Serves 2)

Olive oil

1 bunch asparagus, ends snapped off, snipped into bite-size pieces

Salt

Ground cumin

Red pepper flakes

4 eggs

1⁄2 cup crumbled feta or grated Parmesan

Handful of fresh cilantro, parsley, basil, mint or dill, gently torn

1 lemon, halved

Freshly cracked black pepper

Bread or delicate greens, for serving

Directions:

1. Heat broiler with a rack 6″ from the heat source. Drizzle 2 waves of olive oil into a 12″ ovenproof skillet over medium-high until shimmering. Add asparagus, season with salt, and cook, undisturbed, 2 minutes. Add cumin and red pepper flakes, stir, and cook 1 minute. more.

2. Turn off heat. Make four wells in the asparagus. Crack an egg into each. Top with half the cheese; broil 4 minutes.

3. Top with remaining cheese and herbs and squeeze half the lemon over everything. Finish with pepper and serve with bread or greens and remaining lemon.

PER SERVING: 315 calories, 19 grams protein, 10 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 24 grams fat.

HarperCollins Publishing

Lemon Carbonara-ish Pasta

(Serves 2)

Salt

1⁄2 lb. short pasta

2 eggs

1 lemon, halved

1 spoonful olive oil

2 or 3 handfuls of baby arugula

Red pepper flakes and/or za’atar (optional)

Grated Parmesan, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

1. Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil. Add pasta, adjust heat to a gentle boil; cook until al dente, 2 minutes less than the package instructions. Meanwhile, crack eggs into a bowl and whisk with a fork. Squeeze in juice of 1⁄2 lemon, add oil, season with salt, and beat again.

2. Just before pasta is done, transfer 4 spoonfuls of pasta water to egg mixture and whisk together until it becomes a soft yellow. Drain pasta; return to pot over low heat with egg mixture, mixing until a smooth, creamy sauce forms, about 1 minute more.

3. Off heat, add arugula to pasta if you’d like it wilted, or add to bowls and top with pasta so heat just cuts rawness. Sprinkle red pepper flakes and Parmesan, if using, on top before serving.

PER SERVING: 563 calories, 21 grams protein, 91 grams carbs, 5 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 13 grams fat.