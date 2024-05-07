Ryan Seacrest has been a part of the reality competition circuit for more than two decades, but the American Idol host hinted that he may be ready to strap on his dancing shoes.

On May 5, Ryan, 49, posted an Instagram video of himself dancing ahead of Adele night on American Idol. In the clip, a producer led the entertainment mogul through some simple choreography, including a body roll. He got super into it, clapping his hands along and trying to nail each of the moves.

“Phil, stop, you’re making me nervous,” Ryan shouted at a crew member backstage as he was dancing. The TV personality also kept mumbling about feeling like he was on Dancing With the Stars.

“All those dance lessons from years ago are finally paying off my man!” Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough commented on the video. Ryan dated Derek’s sister, Julianne Hough, from 2010 to 2013.

Naturally, the comment got fans wondering if Ryan would ever consider joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars.

“I don’t know! Never say never after that, right?” he told Entertainment Tonight on May 5 after posting the video.

“I mean, I’ve had them bottled up,” he said of his dancing skills. “It was time to break out the hips and show they can move a little bit.”

Despite the subtle hints, no official cast announcement has been made. Obviously, Ryan has got a jam packed schedule already with American Idol, his radio show and preparing to host season 42 of Wheel of Fortune. Pat Sajak decided to step down from hosting the game show, leaving Ryan with some big shoes to fill.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Last month, it was announced that Ryan had split from his girlfriend of three years, Aubrey Paige Petcosky.

“Ryan’s so busy, and that didn’t help,” an insider told Closer of their breakup. “His schedule left little time for Aubrey as it was, so they decided it was best to call it quits.”

“Truth is, he’s happiest when he’s working,” the source added.

His American Idol costars were encouraging him to take the next step in his relationship with the model, who is 23 years his junior.

“They want him and Aubrey to start a family,” a source told Closer in April before their split. “Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have both been telling him about the joys of fatherhood, and during a live American Idol airing, Katy Perry actually yelled at him, ‘Yes, it’s time!’”