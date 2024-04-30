With a net worth close to half a billion dollars, Ryan Seacrest has plenty of money to splurge on real estate and has owned some impressive properties. Fans want to know where the American Idol host lives and what places he’s called home.

Ryan Seacrest Owned a Mansion in Los Angeles

The On Air With Ryan Seacrest host’s most recent residence was a magnificent Beverly Hills mansion he sold in late 2022 for $51 million.

Ryan originally purchased the home on 1192 Cabrillo Drive in the 90210 zip code for $36.5 million in 2012. He bought the property from Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia DeRossi after the pair renovated and flipped it. Ryan then made improvements to make the estate more secluded and private.

The 9,000 square-foot home sat on three acres. The main house included four bedrooms, six bathrooms and sprawling views across Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. The grounds featured lush trees and gorgeous landscaping.

The property also included two guest houses, an infinity pool and a pool house, a detached fitness center and an underground garage.

After Ryan took the cohosting job on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2017, he spent less time at his treasured estate. He listed the home in 2020 for $85 million but apparently didn’t have any takers. It was taken off the market in February 2022 and Ryan eventually sold the place for $34 million less than he originally asked for to tech billionaire Brian Long and his wife, Liz Day, in an all-cash deal.

It’s unclear where in Los Angeles Ryan lives ever since he sold his longtime estate.

Does Ryan Seacrest Own a Home in New York?

The entrepreneur owned a five-bedroom penthouse in New York’s West Village until selling it to Fanatics billionaire Michael Rubin for $43 million in the summer of 2023, several months after he departed Live, ​The Daily Mail reported in August 2023.

Ryan began renting a $75,000-a-month townhouse in New York’s upscale Lennox Park neighborhood in 2017, after signing on to cohost Live. At the time, the house was brand new, and the six-floor space included a high-speed elevator, glass penthouse and roof deck. The entire third floor was taken up by a master bedroom suite.

Ryan announced he would be leaving ​Live in February 2023 after six seasons of being bicoastal, telling viewers, “This is something that [Kelly] and I have been talking about for a long time, and it was a tough, tough decision. Last year we spoke, and I made the decision to make this my last season as cohost.”

After leaving the show, Ryan was named the new host of Wheel of Fortune in September 2023 upon Pat Sajak‘s departure in the fall of 2024. Having that gig plus American Idol means the media titan will be likely spending more time in Los Angeles than New York.

“New York and Los Angeles are very special places to me,” he told People in 2018, when he was living in both locations.