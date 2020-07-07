Courtesy of Ryan Seacrest/ Instagram

His dream house. Ryan Seacrest has been living his best life since he moved to New York to host Live With Kelly and Ryan. The radio personality has been residing in a huge Manhattan townhouse near his cohost Kelly Ripa and he reportedly pays $75,000 a month!

Ryan’s pad is so luxurious that it has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, 9,500 square feet and a master suite which occupies the entire third floor. The American Idol host gave fans an inside look into his humble abode when he posted a video of himself doing jumping jacks at home. “At-home workout using stuff in the kitchen. Fighting calories with calories,” he said in the Instagram clip on March 31.

Although his space is big enough for two, Ryan currently lives there alone. He used to share his apartment with his ex-girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, but after they broke up for the third time, the model packed her bags and left. “Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” his representative told People at the time. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

One thing the couple loved about Ryan’s New York residence was his “open” kitchen that they made a lot of meals out of. “It’s definitely got enough space,” he told People in a December 2018 interview. “Coming from California we had a lot of space, so we like it for that reason. We also like it because it’s in an open room, so you’re never separated. One of us could be watching something. One of us could be in here, and you could still…”

“… Talk and feel like you’re connected,” Shayna finished his sentence.

However, life on the east coast was a bit of an adjustment for the producer. During a previous interview with The New York Times, Ryan said he always found himself checking the weather because the temperature in New York is nothing like California. But after a few years in the city, the TV host grew accustomed to life in the Big Apple and his luxurious home, which features a rooftop garden and six wood-burning fireplaces.

“New York and Los Angeles are very special places to me,” he told People. Looks like Ryan has made N.Y his home!