Bonding more than ever! Ryan Seacrest couldn’t feel luckier to be in quarantine with girlfriend Shayna Taylor. The beloved Live! With Kelly and Ryan host revealed they’re “spending a lot of time in the kitchen” while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re barbecuing and trying to make as many things as we can that are relatively healthy,” Ryan, 45, gushed of his 28-year-old girlfriend while chatting with People in an interview published on Wednesday, May 20. “I feel like people all over the world are doing that.”

Richard Shotwell/WWD/Shutterstock

When he’s not whipping up delicious meals with the stunning food blogger, the American Idol star joked he’s “over-pantry’ing” himself. “I’ll admit, I do spend a lot of time in the pantry cheating on different things,” Ryan dished.

Besides improving their culinary skills, the handsome hunk is keeping himself entertained with activities he hasn’t done “in a long time,” he noted. “Like the dishes. Loading the dishwasher … I have to tell you, I find it quite peaceful and relaxing,” Ryan continued. “I never thought I’d want to go back to doing that again as not a chore.”

However, it seems there is one thing Ryan is struggling with while in lockdown. The On Air with Ryan Seacrest host — who has been dating Shayna off-and-on again since 2013 — revealed his longtime love hasn’t shared any tips and tricks when it comes to getting camera-ready for his at-home hosting gigs.

“I put makeup on so many times a day because I’m doing Live!, the Disney Family Singalong specials and Idol,” he explained. “It’s going OK, but I didn’t get a tutorial. I have a toiletry bag with two canisters — one called ‘contour’ and another called ‘all over’ — and honestly I can’t tell the difference. I’ve been told that I didn’t blend a couple of times. It’s all new to me!”

While Ryan is thrilled to have tons of free time for himself to spend with Shayna, he didn’t hold back when talking about the reality of self-isolation. “I’ve definitely been working on a lot of projects, and as everyone can relate, it can be exhausting adjusting to working remotely,” he insisted. “But not to worry: I’m fine.”

The radio and TV personality recently gave fans a scare when he skipped the Monday, May 18, episode of Live!. Viewers were especially worried after some pointed out Ryan appeared to be slurring during the American Idol finale the night before. However, he put an end to any speculation as he gave an update on his health.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“I’m doing well, thank you. I want to thank Mark [Consuelos] for filling in yesterday,” Ryan said as he returned to the ABC talk show on May 19. “He’s so good at it! Also, all the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion, working around the clock.”

We hope Ryan and Shayna can keep hanging in there!