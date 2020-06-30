It’s over. Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, split again after rekindling their romance for the third time in September 2019. Even though they parted ways romantically, the exes are still on great terms post-breakup.

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” his representative tells People. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

Daily Mail was the first to break the news about their split. Seacrest is now being romantically linked to one of the women he is currently on vacation with in Mexico. This development about their relationship comes shortly after the site published photos of the radio personality out and about with a blonde mystery woman.

The American Idol host, 42, and personal chef, 26, first started dating in 2013 after being introduced to each other through mutual friends. Within one year, the duo parted ways for the first time, but reconciled and moved in together by 2017. Their romance continued to be on-and-off, as they called it quits again in February 2019 only to get back together by September 2019. Fans speculated the pair worked out their differences after they were seen on a yacht in Positano, Italy, that summer.

Seacrest opened up about their relationship in May and said they were happy about making some strides in their hot and cold romance. “I just want to say, happy third anniversary to Shayna,” he said on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“It is our third time together. So we’ve gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is number three of being together. So we’re celebrating as well,” he shared. “It’s an eight-year run, but it’s our third run together,” Seacrest explained.

“You know, when we drive by an amusement park, I always look at the rollercoaster and go, ‘Look, there we are,'” he quipped on the talk show. “It’s all definitely upside down loops. It’s no Thunder Mountain, it’s definitely the Mind Bender.”

As far as why they decided to part ways again, that remains unclear. However, it was previously reported that Taylor wanted “more out of the relationship.”

At least there’s no bad blood post-split!