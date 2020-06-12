Sometimes Love Just Isn’t Enough! See All the Hollywood Couples Who Split in 2020

Relationships are hard, especially when it comes to finding love in Hollywood. Some couples have managed to make it work while others had a more difficult time finding the person they’re supposed to be with. One example of that is Kelly Clarkson, who decided to divorce her husband, Brandon Blackstock, after nearly seven years of marriage.

Even though they’re separating, the couple is still going to do what’s best for their two kids — Remington and River. “They’re on board about moving forward with coparenting as their prime concern,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly on Thursday, June 11. “They’re working on making this transition as easy as possible for all their kids.”

Aside from River and Remington, Brandon is also a proud dad to his two children — Savannah and Seth — from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth. When the dark-haired hunk married Kelly in 2013, the “Breakaway” songstress got really close with Savannah and Seth. “She considers his kids hers,” the source explained, adding, their divorce will be “tough” on everyone because “all four kids are close.”

Kelly’s separation from Brandon, who used to be Reba McEntire‘s stepson, comes after they spent nearly two months in lockdown at their ranch home in Montana. While quarantining there amid the coronavirus outbreak, Kelly and the Texas native didn’t really get along.

She “hated having to self-isolate” with him, another insider told Life & Style, adding they “clashed on so many levels.” Brandon did “his best to keep the peace” by looking after their children and cleaning the house, but Kelly still “couldn’t take it anymore,” the source explained.

In fact, the American Idol alum has opened up about her marriage struggles before. “If I sat here and told you that everything was perfect, that’d be a damn lie in anybody’s relationship,” she explained on Facebook Live in November 2018. “But you have to work at it.”

