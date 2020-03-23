With celebrity moms and dads quarantining at home with their kids amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, social media has been booming with the sweetest content from some of Hollywood’s favorite families.

Heidi Klum, Jennifer Lopez and tons of other stars have offered their tips and tricks for having fun while isolating at home. They’ve also shared how they’re keeping their youngsters busy after social-distancing measures were put in place across the country to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Dad of four Mark Wahlberg revealed he joined in on the famous TikTok trend as he and wife Rhea Durham posted the cutest video dancing with daughter Grace. “Quarantine TikTok,” he captioned the clip on March 19. “Hope you’re all staying safe out there. 🙏🏼❤️ Let’s all try and stay positive and healthy. We’ll all get through it.”

It appears the Lone Survivor actor isn’t alone considering Ree Drummond also occupied some of her time by making a TikTok with daughter Alex. The Pioneer Woman star proved she can bust a move as she made an appearance on her eldest child’s page. “I don’t belong here,” she hilariously captioned the video as she posted it on her Instagram.

Doting mom Jennifer hilariously joked her adorable son, Max, was keeping her and fiancé Alex Rodriguez busy as she shared a video of the tot showing off cool tricks.

“We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything, but the service and entertainment here are pretty good,” the “Jenny From the Block” songstress jokingly captioned the clip on March 18, adding the hashtag, “Stay safe,” at the end of her post.

In the video, Max could be seen riding a hoverboard scooter in the backyard of his mom’s Miami home with the former baseball star. Besides delivering his future stepdad a can of mineral water while balancing on the electric toy, Max adorably danced while zipping back and forth on his hoverboard.

We hope all of these families are having fun while cooped up at home, but the most important part is staying safe throughout this deadly pandemic.

