A new hairstyle! While social distancing with her family at home, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis‘ daughter Tallulah Willis shared a video of her dad and her sister Rumer Willis shaving her head.

“God, you look gorgeous, look at her,” someone said in the background before Rumer, 31, added, “You look like Joan of Arc, dude!” While getting her head shaved, Tallulah, 26, kept a smile on her face the whole entire time. “Very nice,” Bruce, 65, said when he evened out her hair with the clippers.

The dad of five even gave Rumer advice when it was her turn to finish off her sister’s hairstyle. “It doesn’t have to be too short at the top,” he told her in an Instagram Story Tallulah reshared from director Dillon Buss, who they’re also quarantined with. “Yeah, just so the blue is gone,” the Wild Cherry star responded.

Once Tallulah’s hairstyle was complete, she shared a couple of topless photos of herself rocking her new ‘do. “Shaved this nugget’s head today,” Rumer captioned an Instagram post she took of her sister flaunting her hairstyle, and fans loved Tallulah’s new look.

“That’s on my bucket list! I’m very jealous and happy for her,” one person commented. Another said, “Stunningly gorgeous!” A third even joked about Bruce’s handiwork and said he’s really good with a pair of clippers. “So beautiful! Dad did an amazing job … now you know he has a backup career in barbering if his action superstar career ever fails!”

Tallulah’s new hairstyle comes a few days after she shared a pic of her, Bruce, Demi, Dillon and her 28-year-old sister, Scout, wearing matching pajamas at home. “Chaotic neutral,” the Bandits actress captioned the snap. Although her fans loved the picture, one person thought it didn’t look that safe.

“Social, [but] not really distancing,” they said. At that point, Tallulah informed the Instagram user just how long her family has been in quarantine. “Hi! We made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution. Please stay inside and wash your hands!” she said with the smiley face emoji.

We wonder what Bruce’s family will do next while they socially distance themselves at home?

