Precious memories. Emma Hemming Willis is taking comfort in a lively throwback video she came across of husband Bruce Willis lovingly praising her and the company she founded years before he was diagnosed with dementia.

In the video she shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 2, Bruce was seen reading from a computer screen in his famous, powerful voice. “Interview on USA Weekly. Emma Hemming Willis, founder and CEO of CocoBaba,” Bruce announced. When Emma, 44, asked what he thought of it, the Die Hard star, 67, responded adoringly, “How about it? I’m crazy about it!”

In the original video the former model posted, she tagged her line of coconut skin care products and wrote “My #1 fan” about Bruce. Emma launched CocoBaba in 2016, which is likely near the time when she originally shot the actor reading her company’s article write-up.

Emma then wrote underneath, “What’s this new memory thingy on IG? OMG my biggest fan. I’m in love with him,” upon seeing Bruce as the man she fell for and married in 2009. The couple went on to have two daughters, welcoming Mabel in 2012 and her little sister Evelyn in 2014.

Bruce’s family, including ex-wife Demi Moore and the three adult daughters the former couple share, announced in April 2022 that he would be stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, which affected his speech and memory. Then they made the heartbreaking announcement on February 16, that it had progressed to dementia.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces,” a statement written by Bruce’s family read. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

While noting that there is no cure for FTD, his family noted in a longer statement, “We know in our hearts that — if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

“Demi, Bruce’s wife [Emma Heming], and all of the kids are heartbroken,” a source exclusively told Closer following the diagnosis announcement. “Demi has her moments when she breaks down.”

“It’s affecting everyone differently,” the insider added. “A bright spot right now is [daughter] Rumer’s pregnancy. The birth of his first granddaughter will hopefully put a smile on Bruce’s face.”