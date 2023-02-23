Demi Moore and her three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, are rallying around Bruce Willis after he received his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. “Demi, Bruce’s wife [Emma Heming], and all of the kids are heartbroken,” a source exclusively tells Closer. “Demi has her moments when she breaks down.”

“It’s affecting everyone differently,” the insider adds. “A bright spot right now is Rumer’s pregnancy. The birth of his first granddaughter will hopefully put a smile on Bruce’s face.”

Rumer, 34, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas. The Empire alum announced her pregnancy nine months after sharing an emotional statement about her father’s ongoing health battle. At the time, Bruce, 67, was diagnosed with aphasia, a communicative disorder.

Now, the Die Hard actor’s family and his doctors have a better idea of his condition and the road ahead as it has progressed into FTD.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces,” a February 2023 statement written by Bruce’s family read. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

There are currently no treatments for the disorder, however, Demi, Emma and the girls hope to shine “a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately,” the statement continued. “We know in our hearts that — if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

Bruce is also a dad to two younger daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, whom he shares with Emma, 44. Amid his battle with FTD, the Golden Globe winner has been spending time with his loved ones. In December 2022, he celebrated the holidays with Demi, Emma and their blended family who shared photos of the celebration on Instagram.

“We are FAMILY!” Demi captioned a series of family pictures with her ex-husband and their kids. “Getting into the holiday spirit!”

While the Willis family is devastated by Bruce’s recent diagnosis, they are grateful for the support of friends and fans through the difficult time.

“Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same,” they shared. “It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father and friend during this difficult time.”