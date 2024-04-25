Last December, Giuliana Rancic had two important milestones to celebrate: the anniversary of her engagement to husband Bill, 52, and her 12th year being cancer-free. The talk show host announced in October 2011 that she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 36 and underwent a double-mastectomy two months later.

“It was tough,” the 49-year-old says of her health scare. “I didn’t realize how strong I was until I had to be. I had to pull through.” Here, Giuliana, who recently partnered with Avocados From Mexico to support breast cancer research, talks to Closer’s Lindsay Hoffman about resiliency, how she and Bill (parents to Duke, 11) stay connected after 16 years of marriage, and who made her most starstruck.

How does it feel to be a cancer survivor all these years later?

GR: In that first year, it’s all you and your family think about. It’s amazing to be 12 years out.

Do you still think about it?

GR: Once I reached the five-year milestone, every year it got a little easier and easier. I’m very proactive about my health. I stay on top of my appointments, and I do what’s in my control. It’s never too early for people to start doing self-exams. I can’t tell you how many young women have come up to me through the years and said, “I had breast cancer, and I found it myself, not through a mammogram.”

And you were just 36 and only got a mammogram because you were starting IVF.

GR: When I first heard the words, it was the shock of a lifetime. I had no family history of breast cancer. I would wake up in the middle of the night in a cold sweat and start crying. I was so scared. I was fortunate enough to have my husband sup- porting me. He’d get me through those nights.

What was your lowest moment?

GR: Being on the floor, just sobbing. But I did learn that I’m stronger than I thought I was.

What lifestyle changes did you make?

GR: I started caring about ingredients I was putting on my skin, which is our largest organ. And then what I was putting into my body — and that helped me incorporate better foods into my diet. It wasn’t a drastic change of diet, because I still indulge, but I started seeking out superfoods. Now I eat like five avocados a week. My favorite is sliced avocado on a toasted bagel with olive oil and salt and pepper.

How are you and Bill doing?

GR: We’re amazing. It’s been 16 years, but it’s flown by.

What’s the secret to your successful marriage?

GR: Marriage is interesting because there are highs and lows. We’re best friends — if I wasn’t married to him, he would still be my best friend. We get each other like no one else. We have a lot of common interests. We love pickleball, so we play doubles. We also have a lot of businesses together, and we’re both very involved. It really works.

How’s Duke?

GR: He’s great. He golfs, he plays pickleball with Bill and me, and he’s been learning the guitar and enjoying that. And he’s really funny. It’s fun to watch his personality develop. Life is good right now!