Fans of Sara Haines loved seeing her step into the role of game show host on The Chase. But questions have been looming about whether or not the series will be returning to ABC’s lineup.

“When is The Chase returning to ABC?” one fan asked Sara in a Q&A in her Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 2.

“I love this question,” she exclaimed. “As soon as they decide to grab a bunch of game shows or do another block, The Chase will definitely be in there.”

Sara began hosting The Chase in 2021 and has been the face of the program ever since. The third and most recent season of the show premiered in 2023.

“I love The Chase. People making decisions love The Chase, so it’s just a matter of time,” she added. “But I look so forward to it. Sometimes I have to rewatch old episodes to make sure I don’t lose the speed of it or the rhythm of it, but I am just as excited as everyone else for The Chase to return.”

She previously spoke of how she has gotten accustomed to her role on The Chase after launching her career in the news circuit.

“My job is to make things comfortable and stress-free for the contestants so that they can shine,” Sara explained during a May 2022 interview with TV Insider. “Our Chasers are so lovely — they don’t really need a lot of help. I banter with them and add color to what they are doing. I bond with the contestants. The show’s an hour-long, but we’re on set together longer than that. I get to know them and I genuinely care about them winning money.”

On top of The Chase, Sara cohosts The View with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro on the network.

ABC/Richard Cartwright

“I love doing it,” she said of cohosting the talk show. “It’s an honor to have a platform where I can share in conversations on things that I think about, things that are timely, and can be difficult to talk about. It’s an honor to be a part of The View.”

Sara also recently discussed how the show has given her a platform to find her own voice and has changed her personal philosophies.

“I would say that I’m sure they have changed, but the biggest thing they’ve done for me is I’ve found where my voice and my view are because of the amount of working through stories and headlines, and it’s probably always the way I’ve approached the topic,” she remarked during an episode of The View’s “Behind the Table” podcast on Monday, April 29.