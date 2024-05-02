Are Sara Haines and Max Shifrin Still Together? Marriage Updates

Sara Haines has made a lot of shocking confessions on The View, including some intimate details about her love life. Is she still married to Max Shifrin?

Who Is Max Shifrin?

Max is a litigation partner at the law firm BakerHostetler. He began working for the company in 2014, per his LinkedIn profile. He first met Sara on the dating app OkCupid. They made their relationship official in 2012.

“I met my husband, Max — who is five years younger than me — during the time when I was working at Today,” Sara revealed in an interview with Glamour in December 2017. “One of the producers, who was a friend, said, ‘Can we make an online dating profile for you for a segment about what to do and what not to do?’ I was like, ‘Done!’ ’Cause that was on my to-do list. After the segment ran, they said I could delete the profile on OkCupid, but I said, ‘No, no. I’m going to keep going.’”

Sara Haines Married Max Shifrin in 2014

After two years of dating, Max proposed to Sara at home very early in the morning.

“I didn’t have a big plan, I didn’t have a big production,” he told Yahoo! Life of the proposal in a joint interview in November 2018. “So I literally got up, crawled out of bed in my pajamas and got on one knee on the floor next to the bed. And proposed awkwardly and without much charm at all.”

The pair got married in 2014 and welcomed their first child together, son Alec, in 2016. Their daughter, Sandra, arrived in 2017. Sara gave birth to their youngest child, Caleb, in 2019.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

In January 2024, Sara opened up about her and Max’s intimate moments on The View, revealing that she constantly thinks about chores immediately after having sex.

“So what happens is, sometimes when I recover, I think about all the things we still have to do,” she told her costars of the moments of “pure exhaustion of that primal act.”

“I stop and I say, ‘Babe, did the plumber call today?’” the TV personality added. “I need to wait a little longer. Which is why I look at my phone. Give him a full five minutes before I ask him a question.”

“We have three kids, we run in different directions. When I get him, I get him. He got what he wanted, I’m gonna get what I want. Did the plumber call?” she said.

It’s pretty safe to say her costars were a bit shocked by the raunchy conversation.

Are Sara Haines and Max Shifrin Still Together?

Sara and Max are still happily together. They jetted off on a romantic vacation in April 2024 without their kids. The View was on its spring break hiatus at the time.

“You really remember why you’re together when you’re alone,” she shared during an episode of The View’s “Behind the Table” podcast after the trip. “The talking, the joking, Max said at the end of our trip he goes, ‘We didn’t fight once.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, those dang kids. It’s the kids.’”