While Kate Hudson is currently in a happy relationship with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, she recalled her difficult split from ex-husband Chris Robinson.

“My relationship with Chris was so beautiful, and there was so much love there, but I really did grow out of it, and it was a very hard breakup,” Kate, 45, said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, May 7. “That was not an easy breakup; I was very in love with him, but it wasn’t going to be the rest of my life.”

The Glass Onion actress was married to Chris from 2000 to 2007. She was 21 when they walked down the aisle.

“Chris is brilliant — he’s brilliant and he’s really funny and he’s one of the great vocal instruments — incredible frontman, and with that comes this sort of life as a nomad and an artist that can be hard for relationships,” Kate explained.

Kate welcomed one child with the Black Crowes founder, a son named Ryder, in 2004.

“I was like a baby,” she said. “When my life really started to really take off and I wanted to go in different directions, we literally just weren’t in the same space to keep going.”

Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic

After her breakup with Chris, Kate was engaged to Matt Bellamy from 2011 to 2014. They welcomed son Bingham in 2011. She reflected on her split from the Muse frontman years later and how she got along with Matt’s wife, Elle Evans, whom he married in 2019.

“One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, ‘I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he’s gaining something, not losing something,’” Kate told Women’s Health in March 2021. “I think it’s even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle and Danny — because we have to trust that we’re protecting each other.”

Kate began dating Danny in 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Rani, in 2018. The “Talk About Love” singer announced her engagement to the musician in 2021, showing off her diamond engagement ring in a cute photo posted on Instagram.

When it comes to wedding planning, Kate admitted that it’s not her favorite thing in the world.

“I think soon,” she said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live about when she hopes to walk down the aisle. “I think we’ll get married soon.”

“I just don’t want to plan a wedding,” the mom of three confessed. “It’s such a bummer.”