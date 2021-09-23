Kate Hudson has had the time of her life since becoming a mom to her three kids. The How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days star shares an especially close bond with her eldest son, Ryder Robinson, who has grown up over the years and blossomed into to be such a handsome teenager.

“I used to dream about that day, like, ‘One day, Honey, I’m going to be looking up to you,'” Kate once said on The Rachael Ray Show of watching her child age before her very eyes. “The other day, he gave me a hug and I almost burst into tears [because he’s so tall]. It’s crazy, it’s amazing, it’s beautiful.”

The Bride Wars alum’s life changed when she welcomed Ryder on January 7, 2004, officially kicking off her journey as a mother of one. Kate gave birth to her first kiddo alongside then-husband, Chris Robinson. The former couple wed in 2000 but ended their marriage in 2007, three years after welcoming Ryder.

Upon calling it quits, Kate and The Black Crowes founder shared joint custody of Ryder. Though the exes endured some bumps along the way, the Almost Famous star has made it a priority to coparent her child as amicably as possible.

“When you get divorced, you’re still in a relationship. It’s just a different kind of relationship,” the Golden Globe winner said about Chris during an interview on the podcast “Divorce Sucks! With Laura Wasser” in March 2019. “You’re going to have good days, you’re going to have bad days, you’re going to have good weeks, bad weeks.”

Fortunately, Kate and Chris have been “on better terms” than ever before, a source told Closer in December 2019, revealing the two have adjusted to coparenting and creating a schedule for their son. “Ryder can float between either parent as long as it doesn’t interfere with school,” the insider explained.

When he’s around his mama, there’s no doubt Ryder has the best time with not only Kate, but his mother’s fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and his half-siblings. The Oscar nominee gave Ryder a little brother and sister when she welcomed son Bingham Bellamy with ex Matt Bellamy in 2011, and daughter Rani Rose Fujikawa in 2018 with her future spouse.

On Instagram, Kate has shared plenty of photos of her trio hanging out at home, proving Ryder is such a good big brother to the little ones. It’s clear the teenager loves his role as an older sibling as he once shared a photo on his own account, which featured himself giving Rani a kiss on the forehead.

To see photos of Ryder growing up over the years, scroll through the gallery below!