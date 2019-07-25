Even though Kate Hudson‘s daughter, Rani Rose, is not even a year old yet, we have already been gifted plenty of adorable photos of the actress’ youngest child — and is there anything better than looking back at the little one’s most cutest snaps? Of course not!

The 40-year-old welcomed her first daughter on October 2, 2019, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. “We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” the A-lister wrote in her announcement post, which was captioned, “She’s here.”

The A-lister is also a mom to son Ryder, 15, which she shares with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and another child, Bingham, 8, with ex Matt Bellamy. However, all of her children of course bring happiness to her, as she calls them the “loves of my life.” Kate also loves showing all her little ones on social media, especially little Rani! And while Rani isn’t Kate’s first child, she is doing things a bit differently when it comes to parenting this time around.

“[Having a daughter] doesn’t really change my approach, but there’s definitely a difference,” the Weight Watchers ambassador told AOL in an interview. “I think you just raise your kids individually regardless — like a genderless [approach]. We still don’t know what she’s going to identify as.”

“I will say that, right now, she is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds and her way. It’s very different from the boys, and it’s really fun to actually want to buy kids’ clothes,” she continued. “With the boys, it was just onesies … actually, I did pretty good with the boys. But with her, it’s a whole other ball game. There’s some stuff that I’m like, ‘I can’t do that to her, because it’s so over-the-top.'”

Scroll on down below to see the cutest photos of little Rani!