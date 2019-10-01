Mom of three Kate Hudson knows how to throw a party for her kids! Just a couple of days before her daughter, Rani Rose‘s first birthday, Kate put together a little joint birthday party for Rani and another baby who was also turning 1 year old.

“Happy 1st birthday to little Yale and an early celebration for my little Rani Rose 🌹,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a few pics of her, boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and other guests at the party. “What a year! ❤️🎂.”

Instagram

Together, Kate, 40, and Danny, 33, share Rani — but the Almost Famous star is also a proud mom to her sons Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 8. As to be expected, having her first daughter with the love of her life has been a special moment for Kate.

“I will say that, right now, she is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds and her way. It’s very different from the boys, and it’s really fun to actually want to buy kids’ clothes,” Kate previously explained about having a daughter in an interview with AOL. “With the boys, it was just onesies … actually, I did pretty good with the boys. But with her, it’s a whole other ball game.”

Parenting 3 kids isn’t easy, but somehow Kate manages to do it flawlessly and be a great mother to her children. Her secret? Never forgetting to make time for yourself.

“Making sure that I feel healthy, that I’m taking a tiny bit of time to make sure that I feel good, mentally and physically, really goes a long way. I just started to check in every day. Am I OK? Burning the candle at both ends, spending enough time with my, you know, 3000 children,” she joked to Grazia this past August. “We’re all doing the best we can, you know?”

Danny has also been a great deal of help for Kate. Without him, she knows she would have a much harder time raising Rani. “My man is so great and supportive and helpful,” she admitted. “To have someone who’s so hands-on and so available is just the most wonderful thing. We’re a great team.”

Keep on being the amazing mama we know you are, Kate!