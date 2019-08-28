When it comes to relatable moms, Kate Hudson is queen. In addition to an impressive movie career, starting fashion brands (Fabletics and HappyXNature), and coparenting with the three dads of her three kids, she has proven that having it all — while it’s a lot of hard work — it’s also extremely rewarding.

“I wish there was a perfect balance,” Kate, who recently turned 40, told Grazia about trying create a harmonious life. “The truth is, there’s not. I just take it day by day, you know?”

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star is mom to Ryder, 15, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham, 8, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Rani Rose, almost 1, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. The best piece of advice Kate has picked up through it all? To make sure she is taking care of her own self too.

“Making sure that I feel healthy, that I’m taking a tiny bit of time to make sure that I feel good, mentally and physically, really goes a long way. I just started to check in every day. Am I OK? Burning the candle at both ends, spending enough time with my, you know, 3000 children,” the Oscar-nominated actress joked. “We’re all doing the best we can, you know?”

The one person Kate credits most for helping her get through this is Danny, whom she started dating in 2017 after years of being friends. Calling him “so great and supportive and helpful” she added that having his presence in her life is “the most wonderful thing” and they make a “great team.”

Don’t forget Kate’s own mom, Goldie Hawn. While the Almost Famous star admits their relationship is “awesome,” they — being extremely close — do “have our moments” from time to time.

If you ask us, it seems like Kate certainly has figured it all out and is doing an stellar job at everything.