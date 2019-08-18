She may have to coparent with several men, but that hasn’t stopped Kate Hudson from having a very close bond with each of her children’s fathers.

“It’s all about my kids,” the 40-year-old told The Telegraph. “Which means I have to love their fathers, no matter what. And so I put my ego aside, I put aside any challenges that didn’t allow those relationships to last, and I love them — it doesn’t mean I have to be with them … And I think my kids feel that we’re all on the same page. I don’t know how I’ve pulled that off!”

The Almost Famous actress shares son Ryder, 15, with her first ex-husband, musician Chris Robinson. She also has another boy, Bingham, 8, with ex Matt Bellamy, as well as as a baby girl, Rani Rose, 10 months with her current boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. However, when it comes to tying the knot again, Kate has not closed the book on that.

“Probably, I think so,” the Bride Wars costar told the outlet when asked if she would get married with Danny, 33. “We think about that a lot. Marriage is definitely not a golden ticket — it’s not going to solve any challenges in a relationship. But as someone who’s lived through … well, trial and error, I think that the symbolism of marriage, that commitment, is more important to kids than we sometimes think.”

Perhaps Kate can look at her parents as a model, as Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been together over 30 years and have never said I do. “Kurt made it very clear that we were a unit from when we were very young,” the Weight Watchers ambassador explained. “The trust I got from him in terms of his dependability was priceless for me.”

This is not the first time that Kate has opened up about her kids’ father or marriage — she once discussed both on the podcast “Divorce Sucks! with Laura Wasser.” “When you get divorced, you’re still in a relationship. It’s just a different kind of relationship,” the blonde beauty said. “You’re going to have good days, you’re going to have bad days, you’re going to have good weeks, bad weeks.”

We’re just glad Kate has a good relationship with all of her kids’ dads!