Super Bowl LVI performer Mary J. Blige is a vocal powerhouse who has conquered all areas of the entertainment world. The Grammy winner was married once during her career to Kendu Isaacs from 2003 to 2016. She became a stepmom to his three children but never welcomed children of her own.

Who are Mary J. Blige’s stepkids?

Kendu was already a father to three children from a previous relationship upon meeting Mary. The manager and music producer introduced Mary to his kids, Briana, Jordan and Nas, whom she viewed as her own. In a May 2007 interview with Redbook, the Mudbound actress opened up about becoming a stepmom.

“I’ve been a stepmother for three years now and I love them so much,” she said. “They would ask me questions like, ‘What do we call you?’ I said, ‘Call me Mary, call me what you want. You don’t have to call me Mommy until you’re ready.’”

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

The “Family Affair” singer went on to say that she wanted all three kids to “feel loved and secure.” In another 2009 interview with People, she shared what her two youngest stepkids, Jordan and Nas, were passionate about.

“One [Jordan] is a film director already – she’s working on it,” the Academy Award nominee said. “That’s her goal. And the other [Nas] is a philosopher, a public speaker. He speaks very well already.”

As for Briana, she went on to join the cast of Growing Up Hip Hop in 2016. Mary and Kendu split in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in 2018. Briana shared what her relationship was like with her stepmom in a September 2017 episode of the WE TV show.

“Me and Mary, I thought we had, like, a real thing,” she said. “I love her, and I get it. She’s going through things, so she probably can’t talk to me right now and I respect that, but to me, it’s almost like I lost somebody.”

What has Mary J. Blige said about having children of her own?

In the past, when posed with questions about not having children of her own, the R&B icon got candid about how her busy career played a major factor in that decision.

“I don’t think I’ll do foster care or adopt, to be quite honest,” she told People in 2009. “I barely have time for my own children. To adopt more children and not have time for them, that [would be] poor parenting on my [part].”

In between her loaded schedule, Mary likes to spend time with her nieces and nephews. In June 2021, she posted a photo with them smiling for the camera on Instagram. She is also the godmother of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son Justin Dior Combs. She gave the former college football star birthday wishes in a December 2021 post.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful, amazing & handsome godson @princejdc. I am beyond proud of you!!” The Umbrella Academy actress wrote.