Brooke Mueller's Kids With Ex Charlie Sheen: Inside Family

Brooke Mueller shares two kids, twins Max and Bob Sheen, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. Over the years, the former couple have made headlines for their tense custody battle and divorce.

Inside Brooke Mueller and Ex Charlie Sheen’s Family

Brooke and Charlie got married in 2008 and welcomed twins Max and Bob on March 14, 2009. The Two and a Half Men actor also shares kids Sami and Lola Sheen with ex-wife Denise Richards and daughter Cassandra Estevez with high school girlfriend Paula Profit.

In November 2010, Charlie filed for divorce nearly a year after their Christmas morning fight in 2009 in Aspen, Colorado, made headlines. In May 2011, Us Weekly confirmed the former pair reached a custody agreement, with Charlie paying Brooke $750,000 per their prenuptial agreement and $55,000 per month for child support. Brooke was granted primary physical custody of the twins.

Charlie Sheen Filed to Lower Child Support Payments

In May 2013, Bob and Max were removed from their mother’s home by the Los Angeles Child and Family Services due to an “unsafe environment.” The kids went to temporarily live with Denise while Brooke sought treatment for drug problems in rehab.

Max and Bob were back in their mother’s care by December 2014. Two years later, Brooke was hospitalized in Utah after Utah Highway Patrol found her and the kids with a nanny on Interstate 15 after an altercation at a bar.

“The children are safe and will be released to family. Mueller was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. The State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the incident. We do not have any more information to release at this time,” a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety said at the time.

In August 2018, Charlie filed requests in the Los Angeles County Superior Court to lower his monthly child support payments to Denise and Brooke due to his income changing “significantly.”

The following year, Max and Bob went to live with their grandparents as Brooke entered an inpatient trauma center. Charlie and Brooke settled their child support case with an undisclosed financial agreement in April 2022.

“Mr. Sheen and Ms. Mueller recognize together the great benefit to their children in peacefully, privately coming to terms focused on the family’s overall best interests,” his attorney, Gregory J. Pedrick, Esq., told Us Weekly at the time. “They should be applauded for making that happen.”

Charlie Sheen Requested Joint Physical and Legal Custody of the Twins

In January 2024, Charlie filed for joint physical and legal custody of Max and Bob. The Anger Management actor was granted the emergency request with stipulations, including that he would “immediately” get custody of the kids “in the event Brooke tests positive for drugs or alcohol,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The filing noted the kids were primarily living with Charlie at the time, as Brooke had “reasonable and flexible periods” of custody and visitation.

Brooke Mueller Was Questioned By Cops Amid Matthew Perry’s Death Investigation

In June 2024, In Touch confirmed that Brooke was questioned by cops in connection to Matthew Perry’s death investigation. The Friends actor was found dead in his hot tub in his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023.

His autopsy listed his cause of death as “acute effects of ketamine.” Perry received a ketamine infusion therapy treatment a week-and-a-half before his death, however, the medical examiner determined that “the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy.”

The conclusion led the LAPD to launch a criminal investigation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service regarding the circumstances surrounding Perry’s death, as they suspect the late actor got the fatal dose of ketamine from someone else.

“They have basically been on the hunt for Matthew’s killer,” an insider told the outlet. “She’s a celebrity in her own right, and they met in rehab. They formed an unexpected friendship.”

“It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that,” the source added. “She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation.”