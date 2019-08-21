We all know that Christie Brinkley has found the fountain of youth — but while the model is all about reminding us that she will never age, she also has something higher up on her priority list: her kids, and it’s time we get to know her three wonderful children!

After being married to French artist Jean-François Allaux from 1973 to 1981 — they didn’t have any children during their relationship — the actress tied the knot with legendary singer Billy Joel in 1985. The couple would have one daughter, Alexa Ray, that same year. The pair would part ways in 1994, but Christie would walk down the aisle again.

In 1994, while still officially married to the “Piano Man” singer, the Dancing With the Stars castmate said I do to real estate developer Richard Taubman. While a short-lived relationship, the duo did have a baby boy, son Jack, the following year. A fourth marriage would come in 1996, as Christie and architect Peter Cook tied the knot. They would have one daughter, Sailor Lee, in 1998. Christie is also always focused on helping her now grown little ones!

“[My mom] always said to just keep smiling, even if you’re feeling bad, and you’ll start feeling good,” Christie’s youngest once said of life lessons her mother has taught her. So sweet! It’s clear that the Vegas Vacation star is completely all for her children.

Scroll on down to learn about each of Christie’s three kids!