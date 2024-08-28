Brandi Brown

Roseanne’s first child was born on May 16, 1971. As the actress recalled to People, she “gave [Brandi] up for adoption after nine days in Denver when [she] was 18.” Though she made the decision to not raise Brandi, Roseanne said she “always knew” they “would get back” together. “I gave my baby up to the Jewish Family and Children’s Service in Denver,” she shared. “They said they had a couple that had waited seven years for a Jewish baby. But the day they came to take my baby away, I whispered to [Brandi], ‘You remember this, I’ll see you when you’re 18.'”

Roseanne and Bill raised their kids together for more than a decade, and just two years before they ended their marriage in 1990, the Emmy winner reconnected with her first child in 1988. Recalling the story of how the mother-daughter duo reunited during an interview with People a year after in 1989, Roseanne said she initially wrote a note for Brandi and planned to give it to her in 1992.

“I had left information allowing her to find me when she turned 21. I had even told my own kids about the adoption a year earlier because I knew she was 17 and might try to find me,” Roseanne shared, revealing everything changed when a tabloid found out about the adoption.

“I panicked and hired a private detective to track her down rather than have her read about me being her mom,” she continued, adding once the private investigator tracked Brandi down, they met at a Los Angeles hotel. “I turned around and felt this powerful magnet. We looked at each other. Brandi jumped out of her seat. And we started running toward each other. We embraced and wouldn’t let go of each other, hugging and crying.”

“We just held on to each other, looking into each other’s eyes and crying as I told Brandi how much I had missed her for so long,” the proud mom gushed of their reunion. “I’m so glad I found her. So glad she came home.”

Since coming back into Roseanne’s life, Brandi has paved a career similar to her mom. Per IMDb, Brandi has one acting credit in a 1997 episode of the TV series 3rd Rock from the Sun, but she’s also worked behind the camera. Aside from earning credit as a field producer for The Dr. Oz Show and Katie, she’s worked as a production assistant on dozens of episodes of Roseanne, The Jackie Thomas Show and Dark Faith.