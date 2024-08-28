Roseanne Barr Loves Being a Mom of 5: Here’s What to Know About the Comedian’s Children
She’s known for playing a sitcom mom on her former show Roseanne, but Roseanne Barr is a mother to five kids in real life. Through her marriages, the comedian is the parent of her children, Jessica, Jennifer, Jake, Buck and Brandi.
Roseanne gave birth to a daughter named Brandi Brown in 1971, though the baby girl was later adopted. Following Brandi’s adoption, Roseanne met Bill Pentland, and the two wed in 1974.
Upon marrying the Rosanne show executive consultant, the She-Devil actress and Bill welcomed daughter Jessica in 1975. She gave birth to their second daughter, Jennifer, in 1976, followed by their youngest son, Jake, in 1978. She and Bill divorced after 16 years of marriage, but she quickly moved on with Tom Arnold that same year. Roseanne and Tom split in 1994.
In 1995, she married third spouse Ben Thomas. Roseanne expanded her family when she became pregnant via IVF, welcoming her youngest child, son Buck, in 1995.
