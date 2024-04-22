Ryan Seacrest and GF Aubrey Paige Have 'Discussed' Having a Baby

Ryan Seacrest might finally become a first-time father with girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky, as a source tells Closer exclusively that the pair have discussed starting a family together.

“Ryan is notorious for dragging his feet when it comes to settling down, but he and ​Aubrey have definitely discussed having a baby. She would like a wedding first, which has been something Ryan has avoided all his adult life,” the insider explains.

“Time will tell, but Ryan is turning 50 at the end of the year – he better hurry up,” the source adds, as his ​milestone birthday is December 24.

The American Idol host revealed to fans in February that he and Aubrey, 27, welcomed a new addition into their household, but it wasn’t a baby. “Introducing our newest family member – Olio!” he captioned the photos of the golden lab, which also featured his niece, Flora. Ryan, 49, was already a doggy dad to black lab Georgia.

The Georgia native has remained tight-lipped about starting a family, but he did offer ​his thoughts on having children during an August 2022 episode of Live.

“I think having kids at the right time would be great,” Ryan shared. “I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece, [my sister] Meredith has a daughter. My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so that’s a high bar. So that’s in my head,” he told guest cohost Lisa Rinna when she pressed him on the topic of becoming a dad.

The American Top 40 radio host has been involved in several long-term relationships, but none ​have resulted in children or ​an engagement.

Ryan was with Dancing With the Stars host Julianne Hough for three years, between 2010 and 2013. Shortly after their split, the former Live host began a nearly eight-year on and off relationship with Shana Taylor, ultimately calling it quits in 2020.

The TV producer told Kelly Ripa during a May 2017 episode of Live that he once came close to proposing, but was glad he didn’t.

“I didn’t do it and it was the right move. But I love the idea — and I know you’re going to ask me — of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing — and you’ve been married 21,” Ryan said without naming who the potential fiancée was.

Courtesy of Aubrey Paige Petcosky/Instagram

The New Year’s Rockin’ Eve host has been happily dating Aubrey since 2021, despite a nearly 23-year age difference. They were first spotted together in public that year over Memorial Day weekend in Austin, Texas.

Ryan and Aubrey remained private about their relationship, even thought they were photographed on a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in November 2021. However, the model gushed over their relationship on New Year’s Eve in 2021, writing, “Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man,” in a photo cuddling up to Ryan.

The duo made their red carpet debut in June 2022 at the Tribeca Film Festival, but by then Aubrey had already become a hot topic on Live.

During an April 2022 episode of their talk show, Kelly called Aubrey “the most exciting guest that came” to her husband Mark Consuelos‘ birthday party.

“Kelly said, ‘We’re all happy you’re here and that you exist because we weren’t sure there was somebody,’” Ryan told the audience, while Kelly added, “We were starting to be like, ‘Maybe he doesn’t have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?’”