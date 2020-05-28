Forever in love! Clint Eastwood and his girlfriend Christina Sandera have been dating since 2014. The two lovebirds met while Christina worked as a hostess at the Mule actor’s Mission Ranch Hotel. Once they started seeing each other, Clint introduced the blonde beauty to his eight kids.

“He’s truly happy with her,” an insider told Closer Weekly in May. “She’s fun, easygoing and his kids like her, too. She’s on an even keel like he is.”

Clint and Christina live together in the same Carmel, California, house he used to share with his ex-wife Dina, according to Us Weekly. The pair were married from 1996 to 2014 and share their daughter, Morgan. However, after they got divorced, Clint reportedly dated photographer Erica Tomlinson-Fisher before he settled down with Christina.

In 2015, the Hollywood icon made their relationship known to the world when he brought Christina as his date to the Oscars. Clint’s beloved looked gorgeous in an elegant purple gown that featured a deep V-neckline. In November of that same year, he walked the red carpet with her again at the Eastwood Ranch Foundation’s first annual “Fall Garden Party.”

Christina didn’t make another appearance until 2016 when she showed up at the New York premiere of Sully with her partner by her side. However, her most notable photo op will always be in December 2018 when she joined Clint’s kids and his first wife, Margaret “Maggie” Johnson, on the red carpet. The family went to the Los Angeles premiere of The Mule and this film was special to Clint because he believed it might be his final acting role.

“Clint knows this might be his last film, and he wanted all of his kids to be there,” an insider revealed to Closer Weekly at the time. But nonetheless, Christina showed the three-time Oscar winner her support.

Now, the couple have been living out their days at Clint’s beautiful estate. “The first time I saw the place I thought it was terrific,” he gushed to Architectural Digest in August 2016. “Visually it was something else, and I thought it was the place I’d like to call home.”

Clint and Christina have a wonderful love story!