Love is in the air for Ryan Seacrest and model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. The couple is still going strong despite having “kept their romance pretty low-key,” an insider tells Closer exclusively.

“They’ve definitely gotten closer,” the source adds. “He can see a future with Aubrey, but he doesn’t want to jinx anything because it’s been a very smooth relationship.”

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

The couple first sparked dating rumors during Memorial Day weekend in May 2021. They took a trip to the Hamptons and were photographed together when they returned to New York City. That June, Closer confirmed Ryan and Aubrey were an item. Despite their strong connection after nearly a year together, they are not in any rush to take the next step in their relationship.

“Ryan’s 47, and Aubrey‘s in her early 20s. She doesn’t put any pressure on him to get engaged or make plans about their future,” the insider explains.

Though the pair have not yet made their relationship Instagram official, the brunette beauty did post a photo sitting poolside at Ryan’s Los Angeles mansion last summer. Lounging by the pool is just one of the many activities they enjoy doing as a couple.

“They love spending time together, cooking, working out together, binging their favorite shows and just sitting around laughing,” the source says.

The Georgia native has opened up about wanting to find love in the past in segments on Live with Kelly and Ryan. During a 2017 episode of the show when cohost Kelly Ripa asked Ryan if he had ever been close to getting engaged, he remarked that he “did get close.” Now that he’s with Aubrey, it seems like she may be The One.

“Aubrey might be the one who surprises us all and finally gets that elusive proposal from Ryan,” the insider adds.

Prior to his relationship with Aubrey, he was last linked to wellness influencer Shayna Taylor, whom he dated on and off from 2013 to 2020. A representative for the entertainment mogul announced their breakup in June 2020, noting that they still “remain good friends” and “each other’s biggest supporters.”