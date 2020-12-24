Ryan Seacrest Gets Better With Age! See the Legendary TV Star’s Transformation Through the Years

Ryan Seacrest has been one of Hollywood’s hottest stars for nearly the last two decades. Even though the years are quickly passing by, the American Idol legend’s transformation is an indication that his handsome good looks and enviable talents continue to get better with age.

Ryan first got his start in showbiz in the early 1990s after graduating from the University of Georgia, where he studied journalism. For a few years, he worked at a local radio station before moving to Los Angeles in the mid-’90s. It was there that he started his afternoon radio show “Ryan Seacrest for the Ride Home,” which ran until 2004.

While juggling his gig, Ryan accepted his first major position as the cohost of the Fox reality television series American Idol alongside comedian Brian Dunkleman in 2002. The following year, he skyrocketed to superstardom when American Idol named him as the solo host. Also in 2003, the Emmy winner started another radio show based in L.A. titled “On Air with Ryan Seacrest.”

The iconic broadcaster’s career has only continued to flourish since. Not only did he land the coveted spot alongside late host Dick Clark during his New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special, which he’s hosted since 2004, but Ryan has also become the go-to guy for interviewing celebrities on the red carpet at major awards shows.

It doesn’t seem like there are enough hours in the day, but Ryan somehow accomplishes his handful of tasks. Not only is he a radio DJ and TV star, but he’s also a producer, having worked on several shows, including Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Ryan’s resume doesn’t end there, though. The beloved public figure is also a star on Live With Kelly & Ryan. He was named the permanent cohost alongside Kelly Ripa in 2017.

With all of Ryan’s success, it’s no surprise he has a salary of $75 Million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In addition, his net worth is estimated to be about $450 Million. By the look of Ryan’s career, hard work surely pays off!

Scroll through the gallery below to see the star’s transformation from his American Idol days to now.