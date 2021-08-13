Most stars live near Hollywood for the convenience of getting to work, but Julia Roberts prefers life out of the spotlight in San Francisco. The Notting Hill star resides in a stunning estate in the city’s tony Presidio Heights neighborhood with her husband, Danny Moder, and their three kids, Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry.

Julia and the Mexican cinematographer purchased their sprawling residence, which was built in 1907 and offers incredible views of the Golden Gate Bridge, for $8.3 million in February 2020. The traditional Victorian-style house features five bedrooms and four and a half baths across 6,245 square feet, as well as includes a total of five floors.

Courtesy of Danny Moder/Instagram

The Pretty Woman star and Danny’s abode also boasts a chef-style kitchen, several living rooms, a lavish dining area and an extra room on the top floor. In terms of luxurious amenities, the longtime lovebirds — who wed in July 2002 — also have their very own wine room, a massive garage and a beautiful backyard with a garden and patio.

One of the biggest selling points of the property is the location. Not only is the posh neighborhood known for its esteemed school system, a lively downtown area and for having access to nature, but San Francisco, in general, is filled with culture and carts.

Months after Julia and Danny put down roots in the Northern California city, a friend of the pair opened up about the exciting move. “She’s always wanted to raise her kids in a more diverse neighborhood,” the pal exclusively told Closer in June 2020. “The bustling parts of the city aren’t far away, but there’s also a huge park nearby with trails for hiking.”

Because Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry are “growing up so fast,” the Oscar winner “wanted her children to have the experience of a city with a different energy and vibe,” the insider added, noting San Francisco is especially appealing because of low-key their lives are. “Her kids are not movie star kids in San Francisco, where no one cares who your mom is.”

Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Around the time the Erin Brockovich actress and Danny purchased their enviable pad in early 2020, they also let go of their home down the California coast in Malibu. The duo sold the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house for $8 million. Though the two are thrilled about adding the San Fran property to their portfolio, the friend revealed the entire situation was “bittersweet.”

“She loves Malibu,” the insider shared, noting Danny is equally as fond of the “idyllic life they have on the beach.” But as time has passed, the couple have “grown tired of Hollywood,” another source told Closer. “There’s a new scene for them to explore, and although they’re both working less, it’s still less than an hour’s flight to L.A.”

Even though saying goodbye to their Malibu pad was more difficult than they imagined, the Wonder star and her spouse wouldn’t change a thing about settling down in San Francisco. “It’s a real forever home,” said the first friend. “Julia can imagine growing older with Danny there.”