Hazel Moder

Hazel is Julia and Danny’s only daughter, who was born on November 28, 2004. Since the parents are very private when it comes to their children, it isn’t often for fans to get an update on Hazel or her younger brothers. However, the Erin Brockovich star revealed her daughter cut her hair and donated it to Wigs for Kids when she was 12.

“That’s a big deal for a girl who’s about to be 13 and has this cascading blonde hair that gets commented on a lot,” Julia said to InStyle in 2017. “But she’s so good and brave. She sees it as something else.”

Though she’s stayed out of the public eye for most of her life, perhaps Hazel is gearing up to follow in her parents’ footsteps. In July 2021, the blonde beauty made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Hazel looked beautiful in a high-end ensemble while supporting her dad at the premiere of his film Flag Day.

Julia dished on her twins going off to college, revealing that she dresses like their college mascot.

“Two of the three of my children are in college,” she shared during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2023. “You become immediately like, ‘This is my entire life.’ I wear the colors, I do the whole thing.”