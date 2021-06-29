Tall Like Dad! Julia Roberts’ Son Phinnaeus, 16, Looks So Big During Rare Outing With Daniel Moder

Julia Roberts and her husband, Daniel Moder, aren’t ones to flaunt their kids in their public eyes, so it’s always amazing to see how much they’ve grown on rare occurrences. Such was the case when the couple’s eldest son, Phinnaeus, stepped out with his father, proving he’s just as tall as the Hollywood cinematographer.

Danny, 52, was spotted out and about with his 16-year-old on Monday, June 28. The Mexican creator and his teenager looked like twins in their white T-shirts and jeans as they exited a hotel in Los Angeles. In addition to matching black backpacks, the duo had a few other bags and items, as well as their dog in tow.

Phinnaeus looked so big next to his famous father — who wed Julia, 53, in 2002 — while walking to their car. Not only does the growing teenager already stand at the same height as Danny, but he also showed off his long ginger locks.

Phinnaeus held a skateboard in his arms, so it appears most of the couple’s kids are fans of the extreme sport. More than a week before the outing, the Secret in Their Eyes cinematographer shared a rare video of the pair’s younger son, Henry, completing a skateboarding trick in honor of his birthday.

“Turning 14 … turning in the air … summers turn,” Danny captioned a clip of his youngster riding up a ramp on his skateboard before doing a trick and turning back around for the camera on June 18. “Ya Henry.”

It’s no surprise Danny and Julia’s sons are into skateboarding considering the doting dad excels at the extreme sport himself. In September 2018, the handsome hunk uploaded a pic skateboarding and compared it to a snap of Henry. “Why else does Instagram exist? Swipe to see a younger version,” he wrote.

In addition to skateboarding, Danny and Julia’s boys — as well as their 14-year-old daughter and Phinnaeus’ twin sister, Hazel — love being outdoors in general. In the past, the Emmy winner has shared pics of his kiddos playing soccer, surfing and riding bikes. It sounds like Julia and Danny’s family is always having fun together!

