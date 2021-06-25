Julia Roberts‘ son Henry is getting so big! The star’s youngest child showed off his epic skateboarding skills in a rare video shared by Danny Moder. The iconic actress’ husband posted the clip in honor of Henry’s 14th birthday.

“Turning 14 …. turning in the air …summers turn,” Danny, 52, captioned the video via Instagram on June 18. “Ya henry.” In the clip, the growing teenager could be seen riding up a ramp on his skateboard before turning around and facing the camera as he finished off his trick.

It’s not common for Danny and Julia to flaunt their kids on social media, as they’re very private when it comes to their family. However, the Hollywood cinematographer has shown off Henry’s impressive skills before, including in May when he shared a video of Henry skateboarding during his “morning commute.”

Julia, 53, and Danny are the parents of Henry, having welcomed him five years after tying the knot in 2002. In addition to their youngest boy, the Pretty Woman star and her longtime love also share their older kids, 16-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel.

Throughout the years of their marriage, Julia and Danny have established one of the strongest bonds in all of showbiz. For the Notting Hill alum, maintaining their loving relationship is a piece of cake considering the Dead to Me cinematographer is her “favorite human.”

“[Meeting Danny] was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way … he truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favorite human,” the Oscar winner gushed during an episode of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s “Goop” podcast in 2018. “I’m more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody. Really, we’re so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company.”

It’s pretty obvious Julia and Danny have an undeniable connection, and they’ve certainly worked hard to sustain their decades-long marriage. As they gear up to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary in July, a friend close to the couple revealed the two “truly feel like soulmates.”

“The chemistry between them is crucial. After all this time, Julia still finds Danny incredibly sexy, and he adores her still,” the insider told Closer Weekly in June 2021. “They’re committed to staying together for the long haul, whatever it takes.”