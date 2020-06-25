Julia Roberts’ Husband Makes Her Feel Like One Pretty Woman! Get to Know Danny Moder

Can you believe it’s been almost two decades since Julia Roberts tied the knot with husband Danny Moder? Since then, the Hollywood pair have endured their fair share of ups and downs, but remain tirelessly committed to keeping their loving marriage their No. 1 priority.

The iconic Pretty Woman actress first met her hubby in 2000. At the time, Danny was working as a cameraman on the set of The Mexican, while Julia was starring opposite Brad Pitt in the 2001 film. Although neither of them were single — Danny was married to ex-wife Vera Steimberg and Julia was dating actor Benjamin Bratt — they eventually split with their respective partners and became a couple.

Shortly after Danny’s divorce was finalized, the pair got married in July 2002. The Notting Hill actress and the entertainment guru celebrated their love with a small ceremony at her ranch in Taos, New Mexico.

Julia once opened up about the first time she crossed paths with Danny, calling the moment a “seismic shift” that completely changed her life. The Academy Award — who was married to first husband Lyle Lovett from 1993 to 1995 — said those feelings intensified even more after exchanging vows with Danny.

“That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way … He truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favorite human,” Julia gushed on an episode of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s “The Goop Podcast.” “I’m more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody. Really, we’re so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company.”

However, it hasn’t been all rainbows and butterflies for Julia and her handsome spouse. Nearly 15 years into their marriage, rumors started circulating that the duo were heading for a divorce. “Julia and Danny are constantly quarreling,” a source close to the couple told Life & Style Weekly in early 2018. “Their marriage is on the rocks, and they could even split.”

Fortunately, the pair got through the hard times and celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in July 2019. The Homecoming star and the professional cameraman were also spotted enjoying a fun date night together in January 2020. Julia and Danny were all smiles as they joined Connie Britton, Leonardo DiCaprio and other stars at the Hollywood event.

Nothing will ever come between Julia and Danny!

Scroll through the gallery below to get to know the actress’ husband.