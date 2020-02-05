‘Parenthood’ in Real Life: Meet Steve Martin’s Only Daughter

He has made us laugh for years, but aside his films, Steve Martin has also poured his energy into being a wonderful father.

The 74-year-old welcomed his first and only child, a daughter, in December 2012 with his longtime wife, Anne Stringfield — the pair tied the knot in 2007. “It’s going great because I have a wonderful wife and mother,” the Father of the Bride star told David Letterman on his late night now just a few months after his baby arrived. “I’m paying her a compliment — everything is funny when I try to be serious!” He even gave a sneak peak into his kid’s name … which he has never truly revealed.

“We’ve thought about the name quite a bit. Conquistador. What do you think?” he asked the TV star at the time. “I didn’t want to go with one of those Hollywood weird names. Conquistador is a statement.” This isn’t the first time that Steve has gushed about his little one.

“I think if I’d had a child earlier, I would have been a lousy father because I would have misplaced my attention on my career,” the iconic star explained during an interview with AARP magazine. “I am very forthcoming with her, and it’s great. She’s giving me way more than I’m giving her.”

Steve is of course known for playing a lot of dads in his career, including playing a father to a lot of kids in the comedy, Cheaper By the Dozen. “I did some father roles, but I never thought, ‘I’m going to make that my thing,’” the icon told Fox News. “I’m not an action star, so I can’t be a guy out there with a gun. Those films are sentimental films and that’s not a negative — those were the sorts of films I was drawn to as a kid. People respond to those films.”

One thing is clear: Steve certainly is loving his life as a dad!

