There’s nothing Sara Haines loves more than spending quality time with her three kids, Caleb, Sandra and Alec. The View cohost shared an adorable new photo of her children on Instagram on Monday, July 22.

“Lately,” Sara, 46, Sara simply captioned the post, which included multiple pictures of her sons and daughter enjoying their summer together.

In the first snap, the siblings adorably stood with their arms around each other in the dining room of their home. It’s safe to say that all three of them look like mini versions of Sara!

Sara shares her kiddos with her husband, Max Shifrin, whom she married in 2014. Just a few weeks ago, the TV personality shared another cute snapshot of the children dressed in matching tennis outfits in celebration of Wimbledon.

“OMG! They’re getting cuter every day! So adorable in their tennis whites,” one person commented on the July 11 post.

“Oh my goodness! The most adorable tennis trio!” another said.

Sara previously opened up about becoming a mom for the first time in her late 30s.

“I got married when I was 37, and I’m having my second child at 40. People say I’m brave, but I say, ‘I’m not brave; I’m old!’” she told Glamour in December 2017. “When I was 28, I’ll never forget meeting this woman who was carrying her child and saying to me, ‘If I could give you a piece of advice, it’s don’t wait.’ I looked at her and was like, ‘You think this is a choice?’ This is just how my life looks like right now. I remember thinking that kind of advice doesn’t help anyone. I had wanted kids, but I was always someone that knew if I’m gonna do this, I’m doing it with a teammate.”

“I remember thinking how frustrating it must be for someone to always hear ‘Do you want to get married? Do you want kids?’” she added. “We put so much pressure on people with ovaries. Like, the second you have a set, you’d better be using them. But as women, you just get tired of people asking. I knew it came from a good place, but it definitely made me more sensitive.”

During an episode of The View’s “Behind the Table” podcast in May, Sara revealed she was “very much on the baby train” when planning her wedding.

“I always wanted babies. Sadly, women carry an inner biological clock. I was so worried that these eggs were scrambled ‘cause I was older,” she explained. “Max thought he’d be single for another decade, he’s five years younger than me, so it definitely was not his timeline,” the Chase host added. “But I said, ‘If we know we want to be together and we both want kids eventually, I don’t have eventually on my side so let’s go.’”

Since her three little blessings came along, Sara has loved motherhood but admitted it could be overwhelming at times.

“I have my days where I am unstoppable and so on it. And then the next, I feel overwhelmed,” she she admitted during the episode. “Just doing my best like everyone else.”