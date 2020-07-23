Gwyneth Paltrow Goes to Bat for Her Kids! Get to Know the Actress’ Children With Ex Chris Martin

Instagram/GwynethPaltrow

A lot could be said about Gwyneth Paltrow and her family. Not only do they all love each other unconditionally, but the mom of two to kids Apple and Moses would put herself in harm’s way for her children any day. Gwyneth shares her children with ex-husband Chris Martin and though the pair aren’t together anymore, they do whatever they can to make their little ones happy.

“I’m very, very lucky that I have a partner who’s willing to do it with me in a really collaborative way,” the Shallow Hal star told her fans at the #BlogHer15 conference in August 2018. “I’m really for Chris and he’s really for me and our children are our priority.”

When Gwyneth and Chris “consciously uncoupled” in 2016, she talked to her kids about how their lives were going to change. One thing she told them was that she “can’t control” what they see in the media. But they should know “what’s real” and how much their parents “love” them. Ultimately, the actress wanted Apple and Moses to “understand the difference between the inside and the outside world.”

With Gwyn as their mom and the Coldplay frontman as their dad, the pair quickly learned how to adjust to life in the spotlight. Sometimes, Apple teases her mom on social media when Gwyn posts a picture of her without her permission.

“Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent,” Apple jokingly wrote on Instagram after her mom shared a snap of her on a ski trip. However, it’s those moments that Gwyn loves the most. She enjoys how “smart” and “hilarious” they are.

“They can talk. They can sort of muse about things. It’s the greatest,” the Emma star previously gushed on the Today show, before jokingly adding, “I mean, yeah, they can be kind of d–ks once in a while.” But even though her kids get on her nerves, Gwyn wouldn’t trade her family time for anything in the world.

Scroll below to learn more about Gwyneth’s two kids!