When Gwyneth Paltrow‘s teenage son, Moses, tested out his talent in the kitchen, she couldn’t help but document it on video. The Iron Man actress showed off her 14-year-old’s dumpling-making skills while cooking Easter dinner together on Sunday, April 12.

“We religiously follow @eater_la, who graciously let us know via one of their guides that the venerable @mama_luskitchen was selling their famous dumplings frozen,” the 47-year-old beauty captioned a series of clips via Instagram. “Moses made the dipping sauce. The rest is history.”

In the first video, Gywn had her rarely-seen kiddo on full display as he whipped together some dipping sauces for their highly anticipated appetizer. “I don’t know the difference between mincing and dicing, but you’re doing a great job,” the proud mama said to her little man. “So, so far we have how many dumpling sauces?”

“Two and we’re making our third. That’s the spring onion and hot oil,” Moses explained to his mom as he chopped garlic on cutting board. “It also had soy sauce in it … honey, rice vinegar and ginger.”

After showing off her son’s pristine dicing skills, Gwyn panned the camera across their plethora of mixing bowls. “Right now, I’m mincing some garlic to put in our sauce that consists of hot pepper sesame oil, rice vinegar, hot water, sugar,” Moses continued, “then we’re gonna add this garlic, the toasted sesame seeds and sesame oil.”

In the second clip, Moses looked like a professional chef as he heated a pan over a flame on their lavish stove. “What are you doing now,” Gwyn asked, to which the blonde-haired cutie replied, “I’m toasting sesame seeds to put in sauce No. 3.”

After sharing a third video of the dumplings being prepared on the stove, the Shakespeare in Love alum gave her followers a final look at their Easter dinner. “Here are the Mama Lu’s dumplings,” she said in the fourth clip. “My gluten-free scallion pancakes … some Asian slaw.”

“Here are your soup dumplings, Mo Mo!” Gwyn exclaimed while showing off the delightful Asian creation. “Yay!” Moses could be heard yelling in the background. Before concluding her video, the Goop owner also featured “the random, inexplicable lemon potatoes, fried rice — one with no egg, one with egg — and teriyaki chicken.” Yum!

Considering the Goop Lab star — who shares Moses, as well as 15-year-old daughter Apple with ex-husband Chris Martin — has been known for being private when it comes to sharing photos of her kids, fans were thrilled to get a look inside her life as a loving mom.

“Moses is too cute. Well done, mama,” one fan wrote in the Academy Award winner’s comment section, while another echoed, “What a talent!” A third chimed in, “Looks amazing … what an adorable boy!!”

Earlier in April, Gwyn proved Moses was growing up too fast as she celebrated his milestone 14th birthday. The Contagion actress posted the cutest snapshots of her little man, as well as a heartfelt tribute via Instagram.

“This kid is the best and he is 14 today. Unbelievable. He is the kindest little man and he has the most unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself,” Gwyn gushed on April 8. “Mosey, I could not be more proud of you in every way. You conquer all you set out to do, you never quit, you are immensely talented and a great friend. I hope you never stop hugging me goodbye when you go into the next room. I love you.”

We hope Gwyn continues to share more of Moses and Apple as they grow up!