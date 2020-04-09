Actress Gwyneth Paltrow made her 14-year-old son, Moses, feel so special on his birthday. While giving him a shout-out on Instagram, the mom of two shared a sweet throwback pic of her kid performing with his dad, Chris Martin.

“This kid is the best and he is 14 today,” she wrote in the caption. “Unbelievable. He is the kindest little man and he has the most unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself. Mosey, I could not be more proud of you in every way. You conquer all you set out to do, you never quit, you are immensely talented and a great friend. I hope you never stop hugging me goodbye when you go into the next room. I love you.” Aww!

Courtesy of Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

In the throwback pic, you can see Chris jamming out on the keyboard while his son takes the mic. “What a wonderful young man! Happy Birthday, Moses!” Reese Witherspoon wrote in the comments with the sparkles emoji. Kate Hudson added, “Moses! Happy Birthday, sweetheart!!! We love you.” Katie Couric also wrote a few kind words and said, “That’s such a sweet tribute to a son. Happy Birthday!”

Gwyneth, 47, shares her son and her 15-year-old daughter, Apple, with the 43-year-old musician. Due to coronavirus, the actress and her kids have been socially distancing themselves at home, but that didn’t mean Gwyn couldn’t do something big for Moses. The Iron Man star surprised her son when she told him to come outside for a “socially distanced birthday parade.”

On her Instagram Stories, Gwyn shared a bunch of videos of their friends and family driving up to their house in decorated cars. Each vehicle had “Happy Birthday” spelled on the windshield and once Moses saw what was going on, he couldn’t help but smile at his loved ones who were cheering him on.

“Happy Birthday,” everyone yelled. What a great day!