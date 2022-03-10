Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack shot to fame on HGTV’s Flip or Flop in 2013. Though the pair were officially divorced in 2018, they continued to film their show and coparent their two children, Taylor and Brayden.

In March 2022, the former couple announced that Flip or Flop was ending after 10 years. “You guys have been with us through it all — you watched me beat cancer, you’ve watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans and everything in between, but I’m not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!” Tarek shared on Instagram.

Over the seasons, viewers got to see Taylor and Brayden spend time with their parents and become involved in some of their home renovation projects. The HGTV design duo became parents for the first time in September 2010 when they welcomed their daughter, Taylor.

Brayden was born in August 2015, two years after Tarek was diagnosed with thyroid and testicular cancer. It was a difficult time for the television personality, but he was thankful for the support of his family to get him through the toughest of days.

“After we found out about cancer, him and my daughter got closer than they’ve ever been,” Christina said in a November 2015 segment on Today.

The popular pair announced their split in 2016 and the divorce was finalized two years later. The Christina on the Coast host married Ant Anstead in December 2018. The pair welcomed their first child together, son Hudson, in September 2019.

The blonde beauty and her second husband shockingly announced their split in September 2020. Though they are no longer together, they continue to coparent their son and celebrate his milestones. In September 2021, Christina announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend, Joshua Hall.

Tarek, now in remission, also found love again with his second wife, Heather Rae Young. The Flipping 101 host and the Selling Sunset star began dating in July 2019. They tied the knot in October 2021 and have been very open about wanting to expand their family. The former Playboy playmate began documenting her fertility journey on Instagram.

“Sharing my journey was something I struggled with because every woman’s experience is so different and I know some women go through a lot harder things, but I decided I wanted to be vulnerable and real with you guys,” Heather wrote on Instagram in December 2021. “This is something I think can be really empowering. I want to be strong for other women out there and help guide them through this because it’s a subject that’s not talked about enough.”

Keep scrolling to meet Tarek and Christina’s two kids.