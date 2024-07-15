Al Roker Shares Family Photo With Wife Deborah and Son Nick

Today‘s Al Roker shared the cutest family photo while spending time with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their son, Nicholas Roker.

The meteorologist shared the picture on his Instagram page on Sunday, July 14, while sitting in a Parisian-style cafe, Le Gamin. Nick, 21, looked just like his famous father in the snap, while Al, 69, and Deborah, 63, sat cuddled up next to each other.

“Great family who brings joy and beauty to the world!” one fan commented on the post.

Another wrote, “Love you guys! So glad you can enjoy time with Nick!”

Courtesy of Al Roker/Instagram

Nick is currently a college student who travels back home to spend time with his family pretty often. Those who follow Al on Instagram know one of his favorite things to do is cook his son breakfast. On June 27, Al captured a photo of the yummy meal he cooked for his youngest child to kick off the morning. “Breakfast for my boy, Nick,” he captioned the post.

“Al , you are the best Dad to your son,” one person commented on the post.

Another echoed, “Love that you do this for him…..making memories.”

This past weekend, Al revealed on Instagram that he was spending quality time with his son.

“Nick and I got upstate last night and stopped at the @chathamfarmersmkt picked up some #sunflowers and then got home and made crabcakes. Perfect end to a Friday,” the weathercaster captioned a photo of a vase of flowers on Saturday, July 13. He also shared a glimpse of their delicious-looking dinner.

Cooking has long been a passion of Al’s, as he cowrote his upcoming cookbook, Al Roker’s Recipes to Live By, with his eldest daughter, Courtney Roker Laga.

“This is truly a labor of love to be able to create a record and a cookbook with my daughter Courtney of all the recipes that mean the most to me and my family,” he told TODAY.com of working on the project with his eldest child. “And, bonus: She did all the work!”

“In this book, you can expect to find recipes that we personally cherish, whether they were passed down in our family or discovered during our culinary adventures together,” Courtney, 37, told the outlet. “We’ve poured our hearts into crafting dishes that reflect our shared love for cooking and our cultural heritage.”

In a snippet of the new book, Al recalled one of his favorite summer dishes from his childhood.

“My mother made this slightly sweet but tangy macaroni salad often, especially for family gatherings,” he said. ”A picnic essential, it was a staple when the Roker clan took a day trip to Rockaway Beach. I can remember the sun on my back, the sand beneath my feet, the sound of the waves crashing on the shore, and eating my macaroni salad with lightning speed because my mother was convinced it spoiled within five seconds of being exposed to the sun.”

He is also a father to daughter Leila, whom he shares with Deborah.