Doting mom Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t afraid to get real about the challenges her family is facing while quarantining together amid coronavirus. The actress said she’s doing her best to cope with social distancing. However, her kids, Apple and Moses, aren’t taking the endless hours at home as well as she is.

“We’re really lucky we have a really solid relationship, but we’re also in the house with the kids and it’s pretty close quarters,” Gwyn, 47, explained as she sat alongside husband Brad Falchuk in a Goop video titled “How Do You Find Intimacy in Uncertain Times?” on March 29.

“You know, I think we all feel, especially my teenagers right now, are feeling really pent in — especially Apple, who is a really social creature,” the Iron Man star continued as she and her Glee producer hubby, 49, chatted with intimacy and sexuality expert Michaela Boehm.

Gwyn said because her family is “really following the strict guidelines” amid the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, 15-year-old Apple isn’t “able to see people she usually sees … so it gets fractious in moments.”

The Shakespeare in Love actress pointed out that having their blended families together in one home is also putting a strain on their quarantine. While Gwyn shares Apple and son Moses, 13, with ex-husband Chris Martin, Brad is the proud dad of kids Isabella and Brody.

“There’s definitely tension within the household and we have the added dynamic of stepparent,” the Academy Award winner explained. “I think there is quite a lot of stress that comes from trying to recalibrate to this new normal and new level of proximity.”

Besides dealing with the emotions of their growing teenagers, Gwyn said she and Brad are also struggling to bond with each other. Since the Hollywood pair and their big brood of kids have been cooped up at home, it’s hard for them to connect on an intimate level.

“As a couple, it’s sort of like, where do you go as a couple when you’re all in the house and you’ve got dogs, and work and work from home?” she asked. “It’s like, ‘What are you supposed to do?'”

Considering it took the enviable lovebirds almost an entire year to move in together after tying the knot in 2018, we bet fans are thrilled to get a glimpse inside Gwyn’s life as a wife and mom. After finally buying a house together in August 2019, the blonde beauty gave an update on how their marriage was going.

“So, our sex life is over,” Gwyn hilariously joked with Harper’s Bazaar for her February 2020 issue. “I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people. One of my best friends was like, ‘That is my dream. Don’t ever move in.’ I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together.”

