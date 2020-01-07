More than six months after Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk officially moved in together, the actress gave fans an update about their life at home as a married couple.

“So our sex life is over,” the 47-year-old beauty hilariously dished to Harper’s Bazaar for the magazine’s February issue. “I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people. One of my best friends was like, ‘That is my dream. Don’t ever move in.'”

As fans can recall, Gwyn and Brad — who tied the knot in September 2018 — didn’t live together up until almost a year following their nuptials. Although the Academy Award winner was criticized for her unconventional decision, she told the outlet it worked well for her and her producer beau, 48.

“I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life,” she explained. “So this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together.”

Gwyn first shared the news that she and the Glee producer were officially moving in together while chatting with InStyle in August 2019. “Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle,” she reasoned. “And now we’re moving in together this month.”

At the time, the Iron Man actress explained she and Brad weren’t living under the same roof because they wanted to be respectful of their four kids. Gwyn is the proud mom of daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, with ex-husband Chris Martin, while Brad shares daughter Isabella and son Brody with ex-wife Suzanne Falchuk. “With teenage kids, you’ve got to tread lightly,” she explained at the time.

Besides her supposedly uneventful romantic life, Gwyn also opened up to the outlet about her acting career. Nowadays, she’d much rather run her lifestyle brand, Goop, and spend her time off with her husband and kids. In fact, the blonde beauty revealed why she’ll “literally never” return to acting.

“When I was acting I really burned myself out … I really got to the point where even the little things, like sitting in the van going to set, getting your makeup touch-ups, and everything — I really don’t know that I can bear it,” Gwyn candidly shared. “The last movie I starred in, I was pregnant with my daughter … and I was like, ‘I’ve had it. I can’t do this anymore.’ I had morning sickness and I was dying, and I had these five-page monologues. So when I had her, I knew I was going to take a big chunk of time off. And I’ve never starred in anything again.”