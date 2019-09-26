Moving on. Gwyneth Paltrow may have already snagged an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and an Emmy for acting — but that doesn’t mean it’s something she plans to do much of in her career going forward.

“I wouldn’t say I’m that passionate about it anymore,” the Shakespeare in Love actress admitted to Kargo founder and CEO Harry Hargman during Advertising Week New York 2019. “I have had a lot of good luck and a lot of hard work, which led to a really good film career. At a certain point I felt like it wasn’t what I wanted to do, so I did a little pivot.”

That pivot, of course, was to embrace entrepreneurship, founding and becoming CEO of lifestyle brand Goop in 2008.

“I really want Goop to have a much bigger legacy than I did as a celebrity,” Gwyneth explained. “We try to break rules and do things our own way, but always very authentically.”

Despite this career shift, Gwyneth hasn’t left Hollywood behind for good. In fact, Goop is getting its very own Netflix docuseries. While she couldn’t share many details about it, the blonde beauty did hint that it will include “deeper dives into subjects you’ve heard about on Goop” as well as “Goop staffers trying different healing modalities.”

On top of that, Gwyneth also said “I do” to Brad Falchuk in 2018 and he convinced her to get back into acting with Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming TV series The Politician. On the show, she lends her star power alongside Ben Platt and Jessica Lange, just to name a few.

“I married a TV writer. He’s fantastic but he sort of dragged me back to the old job,” Gwyneth teased before talking about the project itself. “It’s good, it’s funny, it has got a very specific tone and I really like it. I think it’s really good.”

As for anyone else who would like to branch out and try their hand at being an entrepreneur, the mom of two has some great advice from her point of view.

“I would just say speak your truth at all costs,” she noted. “It’s so important, and you can do it really nicely and really diplomatically if you are articulating what is really true for you.”