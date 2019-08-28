She isn’t about it! Martha Stewart is a fan of many things, but Gwyneth Paltrow‘s lifestyle brand, Goop, isn’t exactly one of them.

“I don’t follow Goop,” the 78-year-old business revealed when speaking on “The Corp” podcast on Tuesday, August 27. “Sometimes I look at products that she’s selling.”

She continued, “I wish every young entrepreneur well and I hope that there are many, many, many different kinds of entrepreneurs … If they’re movie stars or hardworking women like I am, who are not movie stars.” Martha does go on to wish the actress, 46, “good luck” on her future endeavors, so all is well!

Even though the designer may not be all about Goop, there are plenty of people about it. In fact, it is so popular that the brand will soon be getting their own Netflix show. At the moment, details are limited, but the currently untitled docuseries will drop this fall and consist of 30-minute episodes. Each episode will be cohosted by the Oscar winner and Goop’s chief content officer, Elise Loehnen.

“We were speaking to the platform question, and where our people are. They’re watching Netflix. Some of the more strategic, bigger stories we want to tell require a TV budget. Obviously, there’s no better partner in that,” Elise once explained of the duo’s decision to choose Netflix over the other streaming platforms.

The Shakespeare in Love star has always been quite passionate and open about her company, especially since she’s been the face of the brand since 2008. “We want to always be moving culture forward with what we do in the content and in the offerings and also create conversations and forums to help eliminate shame,” the Hollywood star once told The New York Times of Goop.

“I think a lot of women experience a lot of shame in their lives. The more we talk about things that are sometimes uncomfortable, that are sometimes unknown, it might resonate with somebody. And then we might help them shed a little bit of that feeling,” she added.

One thing is clear: Martha and Gwyneth have both been quite successful in their respective companies!